Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €46.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.28 ($54.44).

EPA:ALO opened at €35.01 ($41.19) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.81.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

