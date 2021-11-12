Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $69.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 93,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -984.63 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $6,611,766.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,691 shares of company stock worth $32,950,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

