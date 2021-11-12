Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) fell 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $14.19. 64,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,098,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on Altimeter Growth in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth by 255,546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,714,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

