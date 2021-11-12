Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) fell 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $14.19. 64,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,098,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.
Separately, New Street Research began coverage on Altimeter Growth in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.
About Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC)
Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
