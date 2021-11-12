Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

