Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.80.

Altus Group stock traded up C$3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$64.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.15. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$47.10 and a 52-week high of C$70.39.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

