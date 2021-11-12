Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 54,027 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 54,027 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 38.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,615,000 after buying an additional 726,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after buying an additional 706,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

NYSE SM opened at $34.98 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 5.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.41%.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

