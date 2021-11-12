Amalgamated Bank Has $1.21 Million Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 277.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $74.08 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

