Amalgamated Bank Has $1.23 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $314.62 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -699.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.90 and a 200-day moving average of $282.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

