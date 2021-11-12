Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Ultra Clean worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,153 shares of company stock worth $1,291,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $57.57 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.