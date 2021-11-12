Amalgamated Bank Invests $1.20 Million in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heska by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $179.65 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.91.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

