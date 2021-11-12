Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $5.95 on Friday, reaching $3,466.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,179. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,391.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,390.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

