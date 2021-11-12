Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 61,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 354,313 shares.The stock last traded at $15.96 and had previously closed at $16.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.58 million, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.