Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.91.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.33%.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

