Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.110-$5.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.210 EPS.

Shares of DOX opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

