American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Truist Securities

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.90. 505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 10.79%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

