American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.16% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMWL. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of AMWL opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. American Well has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American Well by 26.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American Well by 243.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in American Well by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $94,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

