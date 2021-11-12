Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $1.03. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 114,438 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $194.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

