AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $3,041,007.12 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.34. 736,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day moving average of $119.82. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

