Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will post sales of $532.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $510.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 271,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,715. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

