Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

AMRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.21. 271,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

