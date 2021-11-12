Analysts Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of CVI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. 15,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

