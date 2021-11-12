Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.32. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,978. The company has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.