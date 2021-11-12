Analysts Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Sotherly Hotels posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 324,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.