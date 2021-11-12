Analysts Anticipate TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

NRDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000.

NYSE NRDY traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $8.14. 18,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,770. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

