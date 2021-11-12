Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.37). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.