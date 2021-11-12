Wall Street analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

CIT traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,467. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $379,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

