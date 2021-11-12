Analysts Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Compass Minerals International posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

CMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after buying an additional 472,016 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after buying an additional 182,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,763,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 137,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.24%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.