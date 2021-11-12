Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Criteo reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

CRTO traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.00. Criteo has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

