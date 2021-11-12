Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after buying an additional 30,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after buying an additional 88,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,490,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $8.99. 546,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,799. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $704.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.10. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

