Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 33,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in FMC by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.29. 5,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,901. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.