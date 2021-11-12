Analysts Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 1,644,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,532. Paya has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

