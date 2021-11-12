Analysts Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.38). Pulmonx reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $993,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $41.69 on Friday. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.89.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

