Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. The Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.20. 52,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.44, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

