Analysts Expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.52 Million

Analysts predict that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will post sales of $140.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.10 million and the lowest is $137.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $764.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $770.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $958.70 million, with estimates ranging from $949.50 million to $965.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE COOK traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. 3,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,873. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,729,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,513,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,884,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,537,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

