Analysts Offer Predictions for British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BTI stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.