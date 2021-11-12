Analysts Offer Predictions for Nevro Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nevro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($3.20) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.36). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

NVRO opened at $96.96 on Thursday. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $96.76 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

