Analysts Offer Predictions for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of OR opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 283.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

