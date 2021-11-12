Analysts Offer Predictions for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.91. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Shares of SEAS opened at $64.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -113.35 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,798,000 after acquiring an additional 89,423 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,406,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after acquiring an additional 68,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after acquiring an additional 156,683 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

