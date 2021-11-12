Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Arista Networks (ANET)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET):

11/5/2021 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arista reported strong third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines hit record highs and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. The company is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. It has expanded its cognitive campus edge portfolio with a new Wi-Fi 6E access point. Arista introduced an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service offering for its flagship CloudVision platform. However, it expects near-term volatility to persist in the cloud business despite the underlying strength of its business. It is facing extended lead times and shipment constraints resulting from the pandemic-triggered operating environment. Intense competition and legal troubles are other headwinds.”

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $480.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $433.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $415.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $410.00 to $509.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $379.00 to $500.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $490.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $378.00 to $451.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2021 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Shares of ANET traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $525.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,100. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.08 and a 52-week high of $536.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.23.

Arista Networks shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,101 shares of company stock worth $157,150,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

