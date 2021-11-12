Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aviva (AV)

Aviva (LON: AV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/12/2021 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Aviva had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/11/2021 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AV stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 408.30 ($5.33). The stock had a trading volume of 6,980,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 401.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 404.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The company has a market cap of £15.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61).

In other news, insider Jim McConville bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

