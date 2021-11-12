Analysts Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) PT at $131.14

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.14.

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $9,591,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock valued at $162,274,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

