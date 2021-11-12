Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Price Target at $117.10

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFR. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,875 shares of company stock worth $12,617,247. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,974. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $139.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

