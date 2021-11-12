Analysts Set Expectations for Custom Truck One Source, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.76). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE CTOS opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 24.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,640,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,454,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,710,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

