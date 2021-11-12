Analysts Set Expectations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ELOX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

