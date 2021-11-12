Analysts Set Expectations for Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KOD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 162.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,051,000 after acquiring an additional 685,510 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 86,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.83 per share, with a total value of $8,330,693.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $694,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 266,930 shares of company stock valued at $24,617,976 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $2,106,476. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

