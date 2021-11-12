Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price at $476.60

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $476.60.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC opened at $450.03 on Tuesday. Generac has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $444.46 and a 200-day moving average of $402.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Generac will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Generac by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Generac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.