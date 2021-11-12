Analysts Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Target Price at $504.10

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $503.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.42. 495,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,317. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.57 and its 200 day moving average is $432.96.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

