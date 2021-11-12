Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) PT at $638.14

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $638.14.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $11.28 on Friday, reaching $652.57. 321,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,715. MSCI has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $669.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $635.06 and a 200 day moving average of $573.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

