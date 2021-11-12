Analysts Set TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Target Price at $46.83

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

TA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.34. 124,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $865.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.03.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 53.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

