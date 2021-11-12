Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Price Target at C$15.33

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources to a “sell” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$14.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.57. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.